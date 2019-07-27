Puffer’s Pond in Amherst closed due to E. coli for a second time this summer

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Usually packed on hot summer days, Puffer’s Pond was pretty quiet now, with signs posted surrounding the water, saying not to go swimming, and that it could cause illness.

Jamie Fisher-Hertz, an Easthampton resident, was reading near the pond Friday. She said, “Like a month ago I found out it was closed for the first time. But I guess now it’s closed again.”

The town announced that samples taken of the water earlier this week found levels of E. coli exceeding acceptable limits at both the State Street and Mill Street sections of the pond.

This comes after closures of the pond at the end of June, when samples taken over several days were also deemed too high.

Amherst resident Chris Ryan told 22News “I’ve been living here since the late 80’s. I think it happened one time a long time ago, but this is the first time I remember it being closed twice in a row in a short period of time”.

According to the state, swimming hole pollution is “often associated with human or animal waste” that can get into the water in a variety of ways, like stormwater runoff or sewer overflows.

Despite the signs warning swimmers of the risk for illness, there were still a few people in the water when 22News stopped by, but nothing compared to the crowds you’d usually see.

Fisher-Hertz said, “It’s good that they’re taking care of it, that they’re aware of the situation. But it’s too bad because it’s the summer time and everyone wants to swim. It would be packed, but there’s hardly anyone here today”.

The Connecticut River Conservancy tests the river and its tributaries for E. coli bacteria, and updates the spots in our area with ratings of clean for boating and swimming, clean only for boating, or not clean for boating or swimming.

At last check, spots on the Green River and the Deerfield River were in the red, and not clean for boating or swimming.

Puffer’s Pond will reopen when water samples return to safe levels.