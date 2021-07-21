Puffer’s Pond in Amherst closed due to high bacteria levels

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The two beaches at Puffer’s Pond in Amherst are closed to swimmers, after high levels of bacteria were discovered there early this week.

Samples taken Monday at the beaches on State Street and Summer Street both tested well above acceptable levels for potentially pathogenic bacteria. The beaches will not re-open until the bacteria count comes back down to safe levels.

Puffer’s Pond has seen temporary closures over the past couple of years, having had to shut down for a time in 2020 and also in 2019 after high levels of E.coli bacteria were discovered there.