Puffer’s Pond in Amherst closed for swimming due to E. coli

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Those who are looking to cool off in the water this Fourth of July weekend won’t be able to do so at Puffer’s Pond in Amherst.

The swimming area is being closed until further notice due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. According to the town’s official website, they will be testing and regularly monitoring the bacteria levels in the water. Click here to access the most recent water quality reports.

The Puffer’s Pond area and South Beach were re-opened to swimming in mid-June, with additional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a limit on the number of people who can use the beach.

Last July, Puffer’s Pond was closed to swimmers for about a week due to higher-than-acceptable levels of E. coli were reported in the water.