AMEHRST, Mass. (WWLP) – Swimmers will not be able to enjoy a cool dip at Puffer’s Pond in Amherst until further notice, after elevated levels of E. coli bacteria were found in the water.

A sample taken at the North Beach at Puffer’s Pond Wednesday exceeded acceptable levels. A sample taken the same day at the South Beach was within normal limits. Due to the test results, the Amherst Department of Public Health has closed the pond to swimming.

The pond is tested weekly for E. coli levels, meaning that the soonest Puffer’s Pond could reopen would be on Wednesday, August 2; provided samples at the North and South Beach were both within normal levels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, E. coli bacteria can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. In some cases, symptoms can be severe or even life-threatening.