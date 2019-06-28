Puffer’s Pond Main Beach in Amherst closed to swimming, E. coli discovered

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Puffer’s Pond Main Beach in Amherst is temporarily closed to swimming.

This isn’t the first time Puffer’s Pond has had to caution swimmers to stay out of the water because of E.coli bacteria.

Routine sampling at Puffer’s Pond Main Beach, located on State Street in Amherst, revealed higher than normal levels of E. coli bacteria on June 24th.

You can find signs posted at different locations on the beach warning swimmers the water may cause illness.

“We always come here when its nice out. It’s a very popular swimming spot for students, so seeing the sign today was really a disappointment. It’s the best spot in town to swim,” said Isabelle Ness of Amherst.

According to the town’s website, discovering E. coli bacteria is not an uncommon occurrence during this time of year and it’s likely due to recent heavy rains and runoff.

One Leverett father, who said he biked 25 minutes to get to the beach with his two kids attached on a trailer, was also disappointed to find out they couldn’t cool off in the water.

“I would’ve liked to have spent some time in the water, but yeah I’m disappointed,” said Jason Rennie. “You know there’s a lot of houses around and heavy rains bleaches things into the lake, so I’m not surprised it’s happened before.”

The Town of Amherst is recommending that people do not swim at Main Beach until further notice.