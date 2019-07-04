Puffer’s Pond reopens in time for 4th of July weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 4th of July, many people flock to the water to cool off. Whether you’re on the ocean or by a pool, you can’t go wrong with taking a dip on this hot summer day.

One place families could be found cooling off was Puffer’s Pond in Amherst, which re-opened on Thursday after high bacteria levels were detected in the water last week.

The Town of Amherst re-opened the popular watering hole at 7 a.m. Thursday and people have been flocking to the area all day.

“The water seems nice,” Matt and Emily Holloway told 22News. “We started the day off doing some gardening. Now we’re going to get in the water and cool off.”

In heat like this, you are reminded to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

You should also be applying and reapplying the sun screen; the UV index is very high.

And if you find yourself by the water this 4th of July weekend, you are reminded to use caution and be aware of your surroundings.