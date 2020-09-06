Pulaski Day Parade canceled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 34th annual Pulaski Day Parade in Northampton, typically held in October, has been canceled this year.

Pulaski Day honors General Casimir Pulaski. A polish man who died fighting for the U.S. during a revolutionary war battle in Georgia.

The annual parade not only pays tribute to Pulaski, but also the many Polish-American citizens who have made contributions here in America.

The Polish Heritage Committee said to look for an announcement in spring of 2021 for news on next year’s parade.

