Pulaski Day Parade marches down Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 33rd annual Pulaski Day celebration and parade marched Sunday in Northampton.

Pulaski Day honors General Casimir Pulaski. A polish man who died fighting for the U.S. during a revolutionary war battle in Georgia.

“He volunteered efforts to General Washington to participate in the name of freedom because freedom and liberty was not in Poland where he came from,” said John Skibiski, a Polish committee member.

John told 22News that after fleeing Poland, Pulaski was invited by Benjamin Franklin to the U.S. to help with the war.

“We in Northampton commemorate his being and his sacrifice which is just the model of what other soldiers today are doing in other parts of the world.”

This is the 33rd year that the parade has happened in Northampton and one family is here just because they love a good parade.

“My son Yanic who’s about 4 and a half is a big huge fan of parades and we always have to come to parades when there is one,” Dara Virks of Northampton said.

Sunday was their first time going to the Pulaski parade.

Dara told 22News, “He knows the monument over there for Pulaski, he requested a photo in front of it.”

But it also seemed like loving parade watching, runs in the family.

“It’s just great to see him experience the parade because I used to love them as a kid and just to see how excited he gets about all the different things, so it’s fun to see how happy he gets about it,” Dara continued.

John said the parade gets bigger every year.