Pumpkin harvest at Atkins Farms draws local visitors

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Columbus Day weekend visitors will likely bring home pumpkins and apples from Atkins Farms Country Market in Amherst.

As always Atkins attracted a steady flow of customers Friday. Some people visiting from Worcester County told 22News, they combined their visit to Atkins with their leaf-peeping excursion.

“Well everything is always fresh when you get it here,” Dawn Parker of North Brookfield said. “We like to come and have our coffee, the pie and pastries and my son loves their cider apple donuts.”

Atkins has a rich history with apples. The family began their apple growing business back in 1887.