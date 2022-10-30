EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pumpkin painting party takes place on Saturday in Easthampton to benefit the 2023 public programming.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Resilient Community Arts & The Color Collaborative, the event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cottage Street Boardwalk in Easthampton.

The Resilient Community Arts & The Color Collaborative offered 20 free programs to the public over the summer, and they would like 2023 to be filled with even more accessible events. For this to happen, the organization has to raise $1,000 this month.

The event, which is co-hosted by Valley Art Supplies, will have pumpkin painting, live music, a costume contest, a raffle with local businesses, and delicious fall treats. Pre-registration tickets are $10, and the pre-registration for a family of four is $35.