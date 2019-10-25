“Purple Thursday” brings awareness to domestic violence

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the country wore purple on Thursday to stand in solidarity for those who have been and still are victims of domestic violence.

Michigan State Representative Debbie Dingle told 22News, “I thought it was normal for parents to scream, I thought it was normal for people to point guns at each other.”

Just this week, Rep. Dingle shared her first-hand accounts with domestic violence on Capitol Hill, as other Democrats continued their push to renew and expand the Violence Against Women Act.

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence describes domestic violence as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.”

They go on to say, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner across the country. If we’re looking at the span of a year, that’s more than 10 million women and men who will become victims of domestic violence.

Nearly a decade ago, the Hampshire County town of Granby first made national headlines following a same-sex murder in which Cara Rintala was accused of strangling her wife Annamarie Cochrane Rintala.

“There was Cara Rintala, sitting on the floor with a female, looked like a female party across her lap, later found out it was Annemarie,” Granby Police Sargeant Gary Poehler recalled. “She had her eyes open. Her arms were out um, extended like this.”

Cara Rintala is currently serving life in prison after being sentenced in 2016. The NCADV says Red flags and warning signs of an abuser include but are not limited to include possessiveness, unpredictability and extreme jealousy.

