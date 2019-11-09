PVPA hosts concert fundraiser in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Pioneer Valley Performing Arts will be kicking off a concert Saturday in South Hadley to raise money for a trip to Puerto Rico!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the concert will be held at PVPA at 2:00 p.m. The trip to Puerto Rico is apart of the Music and Poetry Synchronized, also known as the MAPS program, a nonprofit organization based in Easthampton that unites 7th through 12th graders that teaches students how to write poetry and music.

PVPA students will be able to collaborate with students at a bilingual school and learn in January 2020.

Performing at the concert will be June Millington, a legendary musical pioneer named the hottest woman guitarist in the music industry by Guitar Player magazine! Local rising stars such as Zoki and Sco will also be performing along with others.

Attendees are suggested to donate $20.