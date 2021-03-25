PVTA bus study by UMass student to benefit Baystate Medical staff

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass student is conducting a unique transit study to improve accessibility to Baystate Medical Center.

But, he needs your help to do it.

As part of his college thesis, UMass senior Henry Mulvey is conducting a project to assess PVTA bus service to Springfield’s Medical District and specifically, Baystate Medical Center.

Mulvey is looking to find out how the public transit system can better serve employees and patients. Henry and his assistant Lauren are currently assessing current conditions and plan to propose recommendations to improve the commutes on public transportation.

“Anywhere from adding routes which would be the most expensive option,” Henry told 22News. “The goal is finding other ways we could tweak the routing system or add times. Really there’s a lot of ways this could be improved.”

The survey will be available until Thursday, April 15 and then recommendations will be submitted to the PVTA.

To participate in this online survey, click here.