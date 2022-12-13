HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority is changing the bus route that takes you through Hadley’s shopping plazas, aimed at making things safer for shoppers.

They have swapped over a route for the holiday shopping season until January 8th and then they plan to implement what they say will be a safer stop for shoppers.

This is what you can expect for the B43 route in January. The bus will come from JCPenney, drive down South Maple, and stop behind Walmart. The change comes three years since conversations were brought up to make the route safer.

The Director of Transit Operations, Paul Burns told the Hadley Select Board last week the delay was brought on by the pandemic, “We are beginning to see ridership return to within 65 and 70% of pre-pandemic levels. All of the same traffic again. All of the same issues that were there before”

During the holiday shopping season, there will be only one stop by the Walmart garden center that will be for both in and outbound traffic.

Burns said the PVTA is in a tentative agreement with the Mountain Farms Mall to build a walkway to the back of the Walmart.