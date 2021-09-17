PVTA launches Amherst to Worcester intercity service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, in partnership with the Quaboag Connector, began operating Amherst to Worcester Intercity Service on Thursday.

The Amherst to Worcester Intercity Route is set to operate Thursday through Monday with three trips daily on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday and two trips on Sunday. This will provide a direct route from Amherst to Worcester and allow riders from Western Massachusetts to connect directly with the MVTA’s Framingham Worcester Line.

Fares for this route will be charged as follows starting October 1st of this year:

$1.50 one-way service within the PVTA service area (Towns of Amherst, Belchertown, and Ware)

$3.50 one-way service between Amherst/Worcester Quaboag Valley, for travel between Amherst, Belchertown, and Ware to West Brookfield, or for travel between West Brookfield, Brookfield, East Brookfield, Spencer, and Leicester.

$6.00 one-way between Amherst/Worcester Quaboag Valley, for travel between Amherst, Belchertown, and Ware to Brookfield, East Brookfield, Spencer, and Leicester, or for travel from Worcester to West Brookfield, or East Brookfield.

$9.00 one-way between Amherst and Worcester, for travel between Worcester and the towns of Amherst and Belchertown.

The route has limited stops along route at the following locations:

Courtesy of the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority

Additional information about this route is available on PVTA’s website.