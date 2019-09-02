PVTA restoring bus service to Hadley mall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The PVTA is once again returning service to a Hampshire County destination.

A week ago, PVTA announced a temporary suspension to Mountain Farms Mall. A week later, it’s coming back. Riders are rejoicing that the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority announced that service to Mountain Farms Mall in Hadley is returning.

Last week, it was announced that the PVTA was temporarily suspending the B43 buses from making stops at the mall due to safety concerns. The suspension is due to the recent reconfiguration of the parking lot at the shopping center, while crews work on the openings of new storefronts along Route 9.

This led to riders having to pick up the bus at the Hampshire Mall.

Although there is no date set for the return of the service, PVTA said they are in the process of finding a longer-term solution. This ultimately means passengers will no longer have to go to the Hampshire Mall in order to get a ride to the Mountain Farms Mall.

The PVTA sent 22News a statement that says, in part:

Mountain Farms Mall and the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority are very pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement to return the B43 bus stop to the property in the near future, once improvements to the stop are in place. PVTA

It’s not clear what those improvements are or when they will be made.