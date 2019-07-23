PVWC says armed ICE agents seen in Hampshire County

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Workers Center is warning local immigrants, after the advocacy group says armed members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement were seen in Hampshire County Monday.

The organization posted on their official Facebook page “We have verified that 3 black SUV ICE vans with ARMED ICE agents were seen today on Route 9 in Hadley heading towards Amherst.” (emphasis from original).

In the post, they remind migrants that they have the right to remain silent and not reveal their legal status, if questioned. They also posted a number for their “Sanctuary in the Streets Western Mass Rapid Response” system.

ICE has not confirmed whether any raids had taken place locally.

The New York Times reports that more than 2,000 migrants living in the U.S. illegally were targeted in raids nationwide last week, though only 35 people were actually detained.