BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Quabbin Park in Belchertown and Ware will be closed Monday and Tuesday for deer hunting.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will be expanding the Quabbin White-tailed Deer Management Program. The plan uses controlled hunting to manage the high deer population in the Quabbin Reservoir Watershed.

Deer hunting was originally not allowed in the Quabbin, but due to an overgrowth of the deer population, the state created a lottery allowing hunting during a two-day controlled hunt back in 2019.

Hunters who applied for a one-year access permit could hunt in this zone and since 2020, Pelham, New Salem, and Hardwick zones have been open to deer hunting during the shotgun season. Quabbin Park was added as a hunting zone this year.