BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be closing Quabbin Park for a two-day deer hunt.

The sections of the park located in Belchertown and Ware will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 4 & 5 as part of the Quabbin White-tailed Deer Management Program.

Deer hunting was originally not allowed in the Quabbin, but due to an over growth of the deer population, the state created a lottery allowing hunting during a two-day controlled hunt.

More information on the hunting and trapping in the Quabbin Reservoir watershed can be found on the Mass.gov website.