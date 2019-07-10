Quabbin Park to hold controlled hunting program

BELCHERTOWN (WWLP) – A state agency is adding a controlled hunting program at Quabbin Park in Belchertown.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is making it legal to hunt inside Quabbin Park.

The state agency is holding a public hearing on July 15 at the Belchertown Town Hall to highlight the impacts deer hunting will have to help control the population.

The agency says the overpopulation of white-tailed deer is having a direct impact on water quality and forestation in the area.

A survey from the DCR estimates that there are between 40 to 90 deer per sqaure mile at Quabbin Park.

Hunting has been permitted in the Quabbin Watershed since 1991, but never inside the park. Some people say they are for it, as long as it helps control the deer population.

“I don’t have a permit for hunting at this time but I’m not against hunting, I understand its purpose,” Alen Weiss of Belchertown said. “Can they get the balance they need to operate the park that they originally intended and safely allow the hunting, and is it actually needed as established by the wildlife professionals?”

The permitted access-controlled hunt will take place in December. During that time, the park will be closed for a couple days.

If you would like to hear more about this program, that public meeting is next Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Belchertown Town Hall.