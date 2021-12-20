R. H. Conwell Elementary School closed all week due to increase in COVID-19 cases

WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – School officials have announced Monday night that R. H. Conwell Elementary School in Worthington will be closed all week due to an increase in reported COVID-19 cases within the school.

In a letter posted on the school’s Facebook page from the school’s superintendent and nurse, the school reported a positive case of COVID-19 last week. The school identified 33 close contacts within the school in two classrooms. Since then, three more people in the school have tested positive for COVID-19, some with parents that also tested positive or are showing symptoms.

Due to the increase in cases reported, the Worthington Board of Health recommended the school to close the building to reduce the spread. The school will be closed for the remainder of this week and then continue into their regularly scheduled winter break. The school will reopen on January 4th.

If you child shows any symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to quarantine and get tested.