Rabies vaccine clinic in Hadley Saturday

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A rabies clinic for cats and dogs will be held in Hadley Saturday hosted by Hadley Animal Control and The UMass Amherst Veterinary Technology program.

The clinic will be held outside the North Hadley Fire Station on 304 River Road (Route 47) in Hadley from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic is for the rabies vaccination only, no other veterinarian services will be offered. The cost is $20 cash only.

Both one year and three year rabies shots will be available however, to receive the three-year vaccine, proof will need to be provided that the animal is eligible.

Dog must be on a leash, flexi or extendable leashes are not allowed.

Cats need to be in a carrier, no exceptions.

State law requires that all cats and dogs must be up to date on rabies vaccinations.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the brain of mammals. It’s commonly transmitted from infected animals to uninfected animals through saliva, usually by biting.

It could take some type to notice an animal with the symptoms of the disease. The incubation period can range from weeks to months. After it reaches the brain, symptoms of rabies develop emerges between three to five days.

Early symptoms of rabies in humans are similar to that of many other illnesses — including fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort. these symptoms can last for days. As the disease progresses, a person may experience delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, and insomnia.