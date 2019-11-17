Rachel Maddow to speak at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley

South Hadley, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel Maddow of MSNBC will be discussing her new book at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley Sunday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Rachel’s new book BLOWOUT is a bestseller about the impact of the oil and gas industry on the world today. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapin Auditorium.

Rachel will be speaking to students in the Sunrise Movement, western Mass Extinction Rebellion, and the Red Brigade. Students in Sunrise Movement and Extension Rebellion are involved in a campaign calling for the Five Colleges to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.