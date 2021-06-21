Rachel’s Table expands food redistribution program in Hampshire County

(WWLP) – Rachel’s Table is adding seven drivers, three food donors and two new agencies to its food rescue and redistribution program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

The food rescue program is expanding its daily program into Hampshire County which include, three new food donors in Hadley, Amherst and Northampton, and two new agencies in Amherst and Northampton.

“One of our main goals at Rachel’s Table has been to fund programs that support food security throughout the Pioneer Valley,” says Jodi Falk, Rachel’s Table director. “While we have had a presence in Hampshire County through our gleaning program, we have now been able to expand and fill in the hunger gaps in this region by making sure local food goes to local people and not to landfill.”

Rachel’s Table has delivered between 70,000 to 140,000 pounds of food a month to more than 53 agencies in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties for families facing food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Atkins Farms, and several Pride gas stations have their food donations delivered 3 days a week to Manna Community Soup Kitchen in Northampton.

If you are interested in driving for Rachel’s Table, or know of food from a local restaurant, bakery or

grocery store that is going to waste, you can contact Rachel’s Table at www.rachelstablepv.org.

Addie Stiles, a volunteer driver in Hampshire County says, “It’s been a great experience to be able to

provide food from Atkins Farms and bring to Manna on Sunday mornings! The folks at Atkins are always so wonderful and knowing that they are willing to help our community is great. The team at Manna are

always so appreciative every time I drop off. I love being able to give back to the community of

Northampton, where I grew up!”