NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of their fight against food insecurity, Rachel’s Table is now serving Hampshire County.

The food rescue in Hampshire County has more than doubled to about 6,700 hundred meals since they expanded operations. Their collaboration with Brookfield Farm in Amherst and Next Barn Over in Hadley has made this possible. Along with new van routes from Big Y and Aldi, that bring food to Not Bread Alone, the Northampton Survival Center, and the Amherst Survival Center.

“Our world is shifting and we all have to continue to keep our eyes open to think about how we partner together to meet the need for now and later,” said Jodi Falk, Rachel’s Table Executive Director.

More ways to grow food, and bring food to people affected by climate change will continue to be looked at. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts says they’re seeing just over 8 % food insecurity in Amherst and a rate of 7.7% in Northampton.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.