HHS: 27 veterans dead at Soldiers’ Home Wednesday, 20 had COVID-19 Massachusetts DPH: 433 deaths reported out of 16,790 cases of COVID-19
Radiothon for Cooley Dickinson Hospital to raise funds for COVID-19 response

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is hosting a radiothon Wednesday to raise funds for the hospital’s COVID-19 response.

The hospital is asking for donations to purchase needed equipment like N95 masks, gowns, gloves, and hand sanitizer. The radiothon will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every gift will be matched up to $75,000 thanks to local community members and local businesses like Greenfield and Northampton Cooperative Bank, bankESB, Burger King, Greenfield Savings Bank, and the Cooley Dickinson Medical staff.

“The Purpose is for Cooley Dickinson to be responsive and to take care of our community. That is our number one goal for us to do whatever we can to meet the patient’s need for anyone to turn to us who needs care,” Diane Dukette, Chief Development Officer of Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

The goal of the radiothon is to raise $150,000 for the hospital. As of 1 p.m. they have raised more than $32,000.

Participating radio stations include: 

93.9 The River, WHMP-AM (1240 & 1400 AM/101.5 & 107.5 FM), 95.3 Bear Country, Oldies 96.9, and Hits 94.3

Local residents can support the Response Fund in the following ways:

