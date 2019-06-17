Breaking News
Former Hadley officer jailed for using unreasonable force, falsifying report in 2017 arrest
Rain could bring dangerous river currents with it

Hampshire County

by: Taylor Knight

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is officially one week away, and that means, more boaters are going to be enjoying some time on the Connecticut River.

One kayaker told 22News he noticed the Connecticut River was moving a bit faster than normal over the weekend.

“It was moving faster yesterday and the day before, so I think it’s calming down now,” said George Ross.

But, with rain in the forecast through the end of the week, these calm waters could quickly become dangerous.

“If we see three inches of rain or more, watch the river,” explained Luke Brunelle of Brunelle’s Marina.

Brunelle told 22News, boating on the Connecticut River when the currents are fast is not safe, because boats handle much differently. Fast currents are also especially dangerous for swimmers, he added.

“First, it’s tough to anchor, and secondly, someone jumps off the boat, and next thing you know they are 20 feet away from the boat down the river. So, you would have to un-anchor and go get that person. That’s not a good thing.”

Luke Brunelle

In Hartford just over the state line in Connecticut, rescue crews had a difficult time searching the Connecticut River for a missing boater that went into the water on Saturday. Authorities said the current in the River there was too strong and dangerous for divers, so they had to use sonar instead.

