SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the Fourth of July and people often go out on their boats to celebrate, but over the last few days we have been getting a lot rain.

While the Fourth of July is known to be a boating holiday, the rain we have been getting over the past few days, can affect the water levels and current of rivers and lakes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says, it’s important to check current water levels and weather conditions before you go boating.

With all of the rain, Brunelle’s Marina closed their ramps Tuesday, due to high water levels. When the water is too high it can cause water to reach the flood stage, and debris and tree branches can get pulled into the water from the land.

Marc Rogers, a boater from South Hadley says the rain came at a bad time, “it’s depressing, you look forward to this week all year and I’m on vacation, it’s a perfect week to get out there and another rainy season just puts us on the sideline again.”

He says it’s important for people to keep in mind that the rain and high waters can make it harder to see structures and other items that may be floating in these rainy weather conditions.

This can cause potential boat damages.

Additionally, when water levels are high, the current is also likely to be strong, and fast currents can make it harder to operate your boat.