EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Pedestrian safety enhancements are set to begin this week in Easthampton.

According to the City’s Facebook page, the raised crosswalk project will help slow vehicle speeds on Payson Ave and provide increased safety for users of the Manhan Rail Trail. It also includes safety improvements to the Ferry Street Manhan Rail Trail crossing as well as wider sidewalks, rapid flashing beacons, and enhanced ADA ramps.

(City of Easthampton) (City of Easthampton)

Construction of a new raised crosswalk for the Manhan Rail Trail on Payson Ave

Installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons

Enhancement of crosswalk and minor adjustment to the corner of Railroad Street

Construction of a new 10 feet wide sidewalk along Payson Avenue (in front of the Public Safety Complex) to better connect the Manhan Rail Trail to the downtown

Enhanced ADA ramps and installation of a new bike rack at City Hall

Reconstruction of the roadway (mill and pave, re-setting granite curbs, and repairing sidewalks on south side) from the Manhan Rail Trail to Union Street

The project is part of a $200,000 MassDOT Shared Streets grant and will also support the anticipated Safe Routes to School project. Work is set to be completed by Memorial Day.