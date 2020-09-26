Rallies to be held across western Massachusetts on International Day to Eliminate Nuclear Weapons

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple rallies will be held Saturday morning, on International Day to Eliminate Nuclear Weapons.

Community members will stand out on the corner of streets in Northampton, Sunderland, Greenfield, and Springfield.

Rallies will be held at these location at 11:00 a.m.:

Corners of State, Main and South Streets – Northampton

Downtown intersection: King, Main, Pleasant Streets – Northampton

Conz Street Roundabout – Northampton

50 Prince Street – Northampton

91 S Main Street – Sunderland

2 Bank Row Street – Greenfield

837 State Street – Springfield

International Day to Eliminate Nuclear Weapons is an annual day always held on September 26th to bring awareness to the risks of nuclear weapons. The day was declared back in December 2013 following a General Assembly meeting on nuclear disarmament held on that day in New York City.