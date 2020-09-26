Rallies to be held across western Massachusetts on International Day to Eliminate Nuclear Weapons

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple rallies will be held Saturday morning, on International Day to Eliminate Nuclear Weapons.
Community members will stand out on the corner of streets in Northampton, Sunderland, Greenfield, and Springfield.
Rallies will be held at these location at 11:00 a.m.:
- Corners of State, Main and South Streets – Northampton
- Downtown intersection: King, Main, Pleasant Streets – Northampton
- Conz Street Roundabout – Northampton
- 50 Prince Street – Northampton
- 91 S Main Street – Sunderland
- 2 Bank Row Street – Greenfield
- 837 State Street – Springfield
International Day to Eliminate Nuclear Weapons is an annual day always held on September 26th to bring awareness to the risks of nuclear weapons. The day was declared back in December 2013 following a General Assembly meeting on nuclear disarmament held on that day in New York City.