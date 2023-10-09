NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several peace organizations gathered early Monday evening in Northampton to condemn the violence against the Israeli and Palestinian people.

Massachusetts Peace Action hosted the rally, along with local Palestinians, called ‘Rally for Palestinian Rights and Sovereignty.’

They tell 22News that the escalating violence is unfortunate, but not surprising for what they say is the Israeli government’s mistreatment of Palestinian people. Because of this, they are calling on humanitarian rights for Palestinians, and for the U.S. to stop giving aid to Israel.

Paki Wieland of Code Pink, telling 22News, “I hope that people can understand the nuances here, that it is not simply two mutual acts of violence that I hope the people of the world, the people of the United States, the people of Israel, really get it that there has been so much violence perpetrated on the Palestinians.”

The group also telling 22News that what is needed right now is an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation.