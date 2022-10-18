NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Citizens, law enforcement, and politicians were out at Northampton City Hall in support of saying yes to Question 4 on the ballot come November.

Passed with widespread law enforcement support, the Work and Family Mobility Act would allow every driver to get tested, licensed and insured. Despite a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker, the state recently passed a law allowing undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license. However, shortly afterwards a committee got a referendum on the ballot and put the question to voters.

The message at this rally was simple: a “yes” vote on ballot Question 4 will preserve the law and make the Commonwealth’s roads safer for everyone.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan told 22News, “And we want to get them licenses, especially tested, trained to drive safely. So we don’t want people to skip over that step and I think the sooner we pass this legislation, the safer our roads will be.”

Kelly Pease, a Republican state legislator and member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives from the 4th Hampden district, is for a no on Question 4. He told 22News that if this goes through, the Registry of Motor Vehicles would not have the capability necessary to verify documents from other countries, and that Massachusetts driver’s licenses will no longer confirm that a person is who they say they are.