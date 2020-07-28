Rally held outside Daily Hampshire Gazette against planned layoffs

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people gathered outside the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton Monday evening to rally against planned layoffs at the newspaper.

The rally was organized by the Pioneer Valley NewsGuild. The paper’s publisher is outsourcing their printing operations to a company in Worcester, resulting in the loss of nearly 30 jobs in Northampton.

Since making the announcement in mid-June, the NewsGuild started a petition to stop the layoffs, which got more than 900 signatures. But in the end, the layoffs are still happening.

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt

“It didn’t have to happen in the middle of a pandemic,” said Dane Kuttler of Shop Steward. “It didn’t have to happen at the exact moment that the enhanced unemployment benefits ran out. It didn’t have to happen like this, right now.”

The majority of the employees being laid-off are part time.

The paper’s publisher said all of the workers will be eligible for severance packages.