SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the South Hadley Education Association and their supporters held a rally on Monday outside of South Hadley High School.

The union says teachers are worried about staff shortages and the inability to fill jobs due to low pay. Their overall goal is to settle a fair contract, continue to get the communities support, and come to a fair contract to be able to help students to the best of their ability.

“Today, educators in the district have gotten together to rally. We’re going into our second mediation meeting tonight with the school district to negotiate our contract. We’ve been negotiating our contract, we just started our second year without a contract. We’re hopeful that we’re going to make some progress today on the issues that are dividing us,” said Amy Foley, the President of the South Hadley Education Association.

The group said they are mainly doing it for the students, with one supporter saying when the teachers feel supported, the students feel supported.