Rally in Northampton calls for new U.S. policy towards Venezuela

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Activist groups gathered on the Coolidge Bridge in Northampton Saturday to call for new U.S. policy towards Venezuela.

Latin America Solidarity Coalition and Massachusetts Peace Action sponsored the protest. Demonstrators condemned the United State’s aggressive stance against the Venezuelan President as well as international sanctions against the country and others.

“These illegal sanctions are making it very difficult for Venezuelans, Cubans, Iranians where all these sanctions are going to to get medical supplies into their country,” Emily Greene, a protester from Greenfield told 22News. “We are asking the United States be humane and lift the sanctions on these countries.”

Other demonstrators Saturday called for the end of American plots to capture or assassinate the Venezuelan president, saying the money could be better spent elsewhere.