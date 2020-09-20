Randall Acres’ gives back to community members in need with food donation program

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Caring about neighbors in need has really caught on among residents who shop at Randall Acres’ in the town of Granby.

Food was donated by Randall Acres’ customers over the weekend by local community members.

The food that will be distributed to the “Neighbor Helping Neighbor” program to benefit Granby and South Hadley families.

Owner George Randall told 22News, he’s glad to have found a way of helping some hard-pressed neighbors who need this food to survive.

“We support Granby to go which is now part of neighbor helping neighbor, which is the food bank for south Hadley and Granby residents,” said Randall.

Randall said he is gratified by the response from his customers. This food is needed now more than ever as the families continue to struggle during the pandemic.