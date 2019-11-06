Breaking News
ELECTION RESULTS: John Vieau declares victory in Chicopee mayoral race
Ranked-choice voting among ballot questions for Easthampton voters

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Easthampton, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is unchallenged in her bid for re-election to a second term this year. 

However, there are still contested races for Easthampton voters to decide. This year, there are contested races for Easthampton City Council At-Large and in Precinct 2. 

There are also four ballot questions, including two that involve ranked-choice voting for elected officials. One resident said the ballot questions require voters to be more aware of local politics. 

“I think it’s important to have the options and make people aware of other ways to vote besides the status quo and to always challenge that and have a perspective of a way to vote for things is important. It gets us,” said Ben May of Easthampton. 

A ranked-choice voting system is an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. 

If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, he or she is declared the winner. 

