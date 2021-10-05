Ranked-choice voting for Easthampton’s mayoral election

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This November will be Easthampton’s first election using Ranked-Choice voting.

The town voted in favor of rank choice voting in 2019. The new system will allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

“I have at times felt it was a little confusing,” local resident Carol Weis told 22News. “I think it is a good thing. It gives candidates more of a chance and it gives us more of a chance as voters.”

Election Day is November 2. The mayor’s race in Easthampton will use Ranked-Choice voting and that mayor will serve a four-year term.