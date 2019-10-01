Real ID required to fly for all Massachusetts residents this time next year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One year from Tuesday, Massachusetts residents will need to get a Real ID to board an airplane.

If you want to fly within the U.S. without a passport, you’re going to need a Real ID. You have until October 1 of next year to get one. Real ID’s will allow you to fly domestically or enter any federally secured building.

Massachusetts’ Real ID driver’s licenses and identification cards have a star in the upper right corner inside a gold circle to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, this change is being made to make it harder for terrorists to use fake IDs.

“I think that it is important because it’s getting harder to fly and security purposes, I think that’s going to help a little bit,”

To get a Real ID, you can go to the RMV or your nearest AAA location. All Real ID’s must be picked up in person, but the process can be started online.

If you don’t have your Real ID you will also be able to use your passport in place of a Real ID to fly.