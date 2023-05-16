GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A public hearing will be held by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of Route 202 in Granby.

The public hearing will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. to present the design for the proposed resurfacing work on Route 202, from Kendall Street to School Street. MassDOT will discuss the right-of-way and environmental impacts virtually on Zoom.

The work consists of resurfacing Route 202 and the installation of a shared-use path on the north side of the roadway. Impact on the existing drainage system, alterations, and upgrades, including new structures, pipes, pipe extensions, or trunk lines, will be evaluated and designed as

needed. Most of the utility poles within the project area will be relocated and/or upgraded.

A growing number of bicyclist crashes over the years in Massachusetts has many calling for new safety infrastructure. According to the State Department of Transportation, there were 146 bicyclist crashes last year. The former Baker Administration signed into law a traffic safety bill, for bike lines to be four feet wide, and to reduce speed limits.