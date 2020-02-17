Recovery center to move into space of former pastry shop in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The space that once housed La Fiorentina in downtown Northampton may soon be used again by a recovery center.

La Fiorentina in downtown Northampton has been closed for months, but the Northampton Recovery Center is expected to relocate to the space on Armory Street.

The space will be more than 1,000 square feet larger than the center’s current spot located at 2 Gleason Plaza.

Northampton Recovery Center’s Program Director Lynn Ferro told 22News they were looking to expand but didn’t know where until they were able to get funding from the state to lease the former pastry shops location.

“It’s not easy to find a space to fit the requirements that the state is asking for in terms of the layout. Everything has to be on a main route, a good parking situation, a bus line so we are so fortunate to have found this space,” Ferro said.

The recovery center opened in 2016 and offers wellness activities for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

The center hopes to be up and running in the new space sometime in May.