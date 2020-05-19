Recreational pot shops to offer curbside pickup beginning next Monday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts recreational marijuana shops could reopen as early as next week, after being shutdown for months.

Recreational marijuana sales have been suspended for nearly two months, but per Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement Monday, they will be able to resume operations, curbside only.

As part of Gov. Baker’s phased reopening plan, recreational pot shops in Massachusetts will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup beginning Monday, May 25. The state’s marijuana dispensaries have been shutdown for recreational users since March 24, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

One shop that’s eager to reopen is Rise Amherst. They have been open for medical marijuana patients only through the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are looking forward to getting reopened. Our priority is always going to be the safety and the health of our customers, employees and patients.” Ben Sussman, Outreach Specialist, Rise Amherst

The statewide closure forced the shutdown of more than 40 retail marijuana establishments in Massachusetts. At Rise Amherst, they are just ready to open up their doors to the recreation community.

“It looks like initially it will be curbside pick-up only which is good, just to have a good and safe boundary and limited person-to-person contact. So it will be great to have cannabis available once again to our adult-use customers,” said Sussman.

Rise will begin curbside pick on Monday next week.