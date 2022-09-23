GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – After facing a number of challenges over the last few years, the people at Red Fire Farm in Granby said they need your help.

The farmers said finances have been hard, given everything that’s happened over the last few years, and now they’re at risk of closing.

These last two summers have come with two different extremes. Last year was too much rain and this year was far from enough, both of which can create difficult scenarios to properly grow crops.

Add on top of that the rise in costs with inflation and the rise of interest rates impacting their variable mortgage rate, the Voiland’s are finding it hard to make ends meet. The farm has put out a call for help on GoFundMe, something that isn’t easy for them.

Already more than $28,000 has been donated. They’re hoping to raise $200,000.