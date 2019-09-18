Redesign project continues in South Hadley neighborhood

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The redesign for the South Hadley Falls neighborhood continues.

The town held a public hearing Tuesday night to update residents on the projects.

The goal is to provide improved housing, services, and public amenities to new and current residents. This includes upgrading off-street parking on Main Street, which has been completed.

The next steps include re-developing the northwest corner of Carew and Main Streets into housing and mixed-use space, as well as enhance access to riverfront parks.

A $1 million MassWorks grant for roadwork on Gaylord Street started in March. The community parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and Bardwell Street has been resurfaced, re-striped and had new guardrails installed.

Other projects include storm drain improvements as needed and improve pedestrian walkability.