Regional election training held in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A training was held Wednesday for western Massachusetts towns in preparation for the presidential primary next spring.

South Hadley was picked to hold a regional election training Wednesday morning on the campus of Mount Holyoke College. It’s all in preparation for the presidential primary on March 3.

The training was led by Bridget Simmons Murphy, who is from the State Elections Division. Murphy went over all the rules and responsibilities voters should know before filling out a ballot and ways to make sure the voting machines are ready to go.

“The independent voter will actually need to select those ballots and most folks for that primary need to be educated about that process,” Town Clerk Carlene Hamlin told 22News.

Several western Massachusetts election workers were represented at the training, including town officials from Granby, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, and South Hadley.

State primaries are run by state and local governments. Voting happens through a secret ballot.