Regional vaccination sites to open in Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two regional COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to Hampshire County, one in Northampton and another in Amherst.

Starting next Monday, the two locations will begin distributing 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines a week and are predicting to vaccinate hundreds of people per day.

The vaccination site locations will be at the Northampton Senior Center on Conz Street and the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.

While these sites are a smaller scale operation compared to the Eastfield Mall, Northampton will still distribute over 800 vaccines per day and Amherst over 200 per day. Another positive is that these sites will help close the vaccine distribution gap in Hampshire and Franklin County.

“We are very different in terms of our accessibility our mass transit possibilities than the eastern part of the state, making having regional sites available for our public so much more important,” said Amherst Department of Public Health Director, Emma Dragon.

Both of the sites will be indoors, and the Northampton and Amherst Department of Public Health will oversee them. They’ll be operated by each community’s respective firefighters, EMTs, and nurses.

Both sites require scheduling an appointment.