EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Registration is now open for the 9th annual Community 5K/2K to help benefit the Easthampton Community Center.

This event is to help raise money to make sure that hundreds of families will have a warm meal during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, according to the Give ‘Em the Bird 5k Run / 2K Walk website. Last year’s race raised $30,000, and the goal is to raise the same or more this year.

The course for the 5K race is a flat to rolling route past the mills and fields of Easthampton, starting and finishing at Millside Park. The course will be staffed with volunteers and there is one aid near the second mile. Half of the course is on the rail trail that is closed to traffic, and half is on rural roads that are open to traffic.

Give ‘Em the Bird 5k Run / 2K Walk website

The 2k walk is new this year and also starts and finishes at Millside Park. The walk will head south on the bike path towards Union Street but will turn around before Union Street.

If you would like a t-shirt for the race, you must sign up before November 3rd. The race has sold out in early November in past years, and they are limiting sign-ups to 700 total participants, so sign up early on their website.