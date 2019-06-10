Religious community gathers for annual Rosary Procession in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Religious leaders and community members from all around Massachusetts came together for a rosary procession.

Sunday was the 17th annual Diocesan Wide Eucharistic Rosary Procession in Northampton.

The procession started at the Church of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and a reception followed on Hawley Street.

One Springfield resident said the rosary procession is all about bringing the entire religious community together.

Victor Sanchez told 22News, “To have one witness, to have one fellowship, and one fun day of just peace and harmony together.”

The procession was sponsored by the Children of Mary in Northampton.