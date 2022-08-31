NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many communities across Western Massachusetts held events for International Overdose Awareness Day.

22News was in Northampton as people gathered at Pulaski Park for a ‘Remembrance and Survival Overdose Awareness’ event.

People there were able to learn about local-harm reduction and recovery resources, as well as receiving on-site Narcan training.

Organizers at the event say the day is about breaking the stigma around overdoses and drug addiction.

“Society’s structure is not kind to people that use drugs–and you can’t punish people for what they are going through,” said Amy Davis, Assistant Director at Tapestry Health. “And if we had more empathetic communities we’d have better support systems to help those that needed it.”

22News also spoke with Michelle Farry from the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services who believes, “We have education, we have events like tonight to bring family members and people together to help reduce the stigma publicly to be able to talk about the experience that they had.”

