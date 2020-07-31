REMINDER: Do not plant unsolicited seeds received in the mail

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is reminding residents if they receive any unsolicited seeds in the mail to not plant them and contact agriculture officials immediately.

A South Hadley resident received a suspicious packet of seeds from China on Tuesday after the State Department of Agriculture issued warnings about similar packages across the country.

Agriculture officials say it’s crucial to not plant the seeds to not introduce invasive species, which can displace or destroy native plants and insects, severely damage crops, or bring diseases.

According to the USDA, anyone who receives the unsolicited packages should immediately contact the local plant regulatory officials or the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in their state.

The USDA is collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. Agriculture or the environment.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.

The following are numbers to contact if you receive unsolicited seeds: